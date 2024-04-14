Walleye Break Season Attendance and Sellout Records at Huntington Center.

April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye concluded the 2023-24 regular season breaking several franchise records. The team announced on Saturday that it set a new regular season attendance record with 284,894 total attendees. This record was last set during the 2018-19 season with 280,170 total attendees.

In addition, the Walleye set new records for back-to-back and total sellout games in a season. Saturday's game was the team's 27th consecutive sellout and 34th overall for 2023-24. The previous total sellout record was set in 2018-19 record with 31 sellouts. The previous consecutive sellout record was 25 in 2022-23. The team's total franchise record for regular season sellout games is 263.

"We are extremely excited about this season's turnout and grateful to our amazing fans," said Neil Neukam, executive vice president and general manager for the Walleye. "Their unwavering support and enthusiasm for the team and the game are what make them the best fanbase in the ECHL."

Next up for Toledo is the long-awaited Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye play Games 1 and 2 of the Division Semifinals on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 at the Huntington Center. Tickets are available at toledowalleye.com or by calling 419-725-9255.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.