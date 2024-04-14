Gladiators Win Overtime Thriller over Icemen
April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Jackson Pierson finished off a beautiful scoring opportunity in overtime as the Atlanta Gladiators (22-45-3-1) won a thrilling game over the Jacksonville Icemen (42-23-5-1) 4-3 Saturday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
First Star: Jackson Pierson (ATL) - 1 goal (OT GWG)
Second Star: Chris Grando (JAX) - 2 assists
Third Star: Brendan Hoffmann (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Both goaltenders stood tall in the first period as neither team wanted to give up an edge as teams headed to the intermission tied 0-0.
The Icemen struck early in the second period to lead 1-0 as Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored his 23rd goal of the season (2:49).
Atlanta tied the game just before the midway point of the second period courtesy of Michael Marchesan (7:26). Marchesan finished off a 2-on-1 rush by sending a pass from Navrin Mutter into the net for his 12th goal of the year.
The Gladiators grabbed a 2-1 lead just 10-seconds later as Josh Boyer netted his first of the season (7:36). Boyer wired home a shot from a sharp angle on net and scored.
Atlanta scored while on Power Play to extend their lead to 3-1 (14:20). Brendan Hoffmann scored from in tight to pick up his 9th goal of the season.
Jacksonville cut the deficit to 3-2 late in the second period as Derek Lodermeier netted his 11th goal of the year.
The Icemen scored early in the third period to tie the game at three as Olivier Nadeau scored just 11-seconds into the final period to make it 3-3 (00:27).
Regulation solved nothing as both teams headed to overtime tied at three.
In overtime Jackson Pierson finished off a beautiful passing play from Luke Prokop to secure the victory for the Gladiators (3:16).
Josh Boyko made 27 saves in the victory for Atlanta, meanwhile Matt Vernon turned aside 17 shots in the loss for Jacksonville.
