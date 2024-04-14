Game Day Preview: The Final Game Before the Postseason

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers today in the final game of the regular season. Game time is 4:05 PM CST. The Americans will open the postseason on the road with dates and times TBD. The Americans three home games will be on Friday, April 26th, Saturday, April 27th, and Sunday, April 28th. Tickets go on sale on Monday morning at 10:00 AM CDT.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:55 PM CST

Puck Drop: 4:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, April 26th, 7:10 PM

Americans clinch a playoff spot: The Americans scored five goals over the final two periods and beat the Tulsa Oilers 6-3 on Saturday night in Allen, clinching a playoff spot in the Mountain Division. A balanced Allen attack saw six different players find the back of the net. Kris Myllari (11), Colby McAuley (25), Bennett MacArthur (11), James Hardie (15), Kam Kielly (11), and Hank Crone (17), all made the scoresheet in the final regular season home game. The Americans had the only power play goal of the game going 1-for-3. Tulsa went 0-for-2. Americans Captain Kris Myllari had one of his best games of the season with a power play goal, five shots on net to lead the Americans, and finished the night a plus three.

In the Season Series: The Allen Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night winning their ninth game in the season series (9-5-1). The Americans finished the year 6-4-1 at home against the Oilers in the season series.

Crone extends point streak: Last season's Most Valuable Player Hank Crone extended his point streak to a team-high nine games with a goal and an assist on Saturday night. Crone scored his 17th goal of the season on a breakaway at the 14:11 mark of the third period to give the Americans a three-goal lead. He's fifth overall in the ECHL averaging 1.38 points per game.

Season High: The Americans extended their point streak to a season-high seven games with a 6-3 win on Saturday night. The Americans have a chance to get to 0.500 with a win today in Tulsa.

McAuley leading the way: Americans forward Colby McAuley is having his best season as a pro leading the team in points with 63, goals with 25, assists with 38, power play goals with 12, and shots on goal with 197. His previous high in points was 34 which came last season.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 17-18-1-0

Away: 16-16-2-1

Overall: 33-34-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (25) Colby McAuley

Assists: (38) Colby McAuley

Points: (63) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+11) Blake Murray

PIM's: (174) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 17-13-5-0

Away: 12-20-3-1

Overall: 29-33-8-1

Last 10: 2-5-3-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (25) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (34) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (53) Kyle Crnkovic

+/-: (+17) Eddie Matsushima

PIM's (82) Austin Albrecht

