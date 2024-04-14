Oilers Announce Schedule, Ticket Sales for Playoff Series with Kansas City

April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Sunday the Oilers' opening-round schedule of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Tickets for the Oilers three potential home games go on sale Monday, April 15 at 12 p.m. CT.

The Oilers are guaranteed two home games, Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. and Monday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. If necessary, the Oilers will host Game 5 at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. All home games will be played at the BOK Center.

The series begins on Wednesday, April 17 at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m., followed by Game 2 at the same time, same place on Thursday, April 18.

If necessary, Game 6 will be played at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m., followed by Game 7 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday, April 28 at 4:05 p.m., if necessary.

Schedule:

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 17 - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri - 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Thursday, April 18 - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri - 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday April 19 - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma - 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 - Monday, April 22 - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma - 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 - Thursday, April 25 - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma - 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6 - Friday, April 26 - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri - 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7 - Sunday, April 28 - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri - 4:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Fans can purchase tickets or ask any questions by calling or texting the Oilers office at (918) 632-7825.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.