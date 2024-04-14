Mariners Clinch Playoff Berth with OT Win over Thunder

GLENS FALLS - Alex Kile scored at 5:31 of overtime as the Maine Mariners qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder in front of the 15th sellout crowd of the year at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack and Maine will face off in the North Division Semifinal starting on Friday night.

Maine took a 1-0 lead in the first period on the power play as Brooklyn Kalmikov beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur from the left circle. The goal was Kalmikov's 21st of the year with assists from Alex Kile and Gebriel Chicoine at 9:27 of the first for the one-goal advantage.

The Thunder came back to tie the game as Connor Blake sent a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Brad Arvanitis from the bottom of the right circle after a pass from Matt Stief. The goal was Blake's second professional goal and came at 10:25 of the first period. Assists were credited to Stief and Darian Skeoch and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Ryan Wheeler gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead on the power play in the second period. Wheeler took a pass from Yushiroh Hirano and sent a shot over the shoulder of Brad Arvanitis for his 10th of the year at the 9:44 mark. Hirano and Shane Harper were given the assists on Wheeler's tally.

Adirondack took a 3-1 lead courtesy of a Shane Harper breakaway. Yushiroh Hirano sent a pass to Harper, and he beat Brad Arvanitis on the right side with a wrist shot. The goal was Harper's 19th of the season with the lone assist from Hirano at 12:02 of the middle period and the Thunder took a 3-1 lead in the third.

Maine came back and scored two goals in the third period and Alex Kile converted on the power play in overtime to secure a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Playoff hockey is back in Glens Falls presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union. The Thunder will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. against the Maine Mariners. Tickets are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

