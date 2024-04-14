Adirondack to Battle Maine in North Division Semifinal

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder will face the Maine Mariners in the Kelly Cup Playoff North Division Semifinal starting with Game 1 on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. inside Cool Insuring Arena presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 at Cool Insuring Arena are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

Game 2 - Sunday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

*Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

*if necessary

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE.

ECHL Stories from April 14, 2024

