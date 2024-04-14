Adirondack to Battle Maine in North Division Semifinal
April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder will face the Maine Mariners in the Kelly Cup Playoff North Division Semifinal starting with Game 1 on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. inside Cool Insuring Arena presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union.
Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 at Cool Insuring Arena are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.
NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
Game 1 - Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack
Game 2 - Sunday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack
Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine
Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine
*Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine
*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack
*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack
*if necessary
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.