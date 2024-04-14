ECHL Transactions - April 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 14, 2024:

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Oliver Peer, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

Add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on reserve

Delete Ethan De Jong, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/14)

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/14)

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario

Add Colton Young, F returned from loan to Ontario

Delete Logan Britt, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Ontario

Delete Arnaud Vachon, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Paval Novak, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Christian Sarlo, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Powell Connor, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Will Zmolek, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Matt Brown, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Jacques Bouquot, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Delete Tyler Gratton, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve

Add Alexandre Doucet, F activated from reserve

Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Riley Piercey, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

