ECHL Transactions - April 14
April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 14, 2024:
Allen:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Oliver Peer, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve
Add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on reserve
Delete Ethan De Jong, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/14)
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/14)
Greenville:
Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario
Add Colton Young, F returned from loan to Ontario
Delete Logan Britt, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Ontario
Delete Arnaud Vachon, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Paval Novak, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Christian Sarlo, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Powell Connor, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Will Zmolek, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Matt Brown, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Jacques Bouquot, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Delete Tyler Gratton, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve
Add Alexandre Doucet, F activated from reserve
Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Riley Piercey, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
