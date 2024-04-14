Icemen Add Forward Ryan Scarfo & Justin McRae

April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Ryan Scarfo (Pictured above) and Justin McRae.

Scarfo, 30, has appeared in 190 career ECHL games posting 80 points (31g, 49a) with 143 penalty minutes in stints with the South Carolina Stingrays, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Worcester Railers, Wheeling Nailers and Brampton Beast from 2018-2024. The 6-0, 205-pound veteran forward has also collected 28 points (10g, 18a) in 128 AHL appearances with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

McRae, 25, was claimed by the Icemen off waiver from the Wheeling Nailers where he logged three points (2g, 1a) in 13 outings. The 6-2, 175-pound rookie forward recent wrapped up his third season at the University of Ottawa, recording 11 points (7g, 4a) kin 27 games.

ECHL Stories from April 14, 2024

