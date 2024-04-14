Mavericks Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After the most successful regular season in franchise history, the Kansas City Mavericks have set their first-round playoff schedule after the conclusion of the ECHL regular season this afternoon.

Kansas City will take on the Tulsa Oilers in the best-of-seven first round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mavericks are looking to take home their first Kelly Cup in its 15-year franchise history. As the Brabham Cup winners, Kansas City has home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Full breakdown of Round 1 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs is listed below:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 17, Tulsa at Kansas City 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 2: Thursday, April 18, Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: Friday, April 19, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 PM

Game 4: Monday, April 22, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 PM

Game 5*: Thursday, April 25, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 PM

Game 6*: Friday, April 26, Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28, Tulsa at Kansas City 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

*if necessary

Kansas City went 6-1-1-0 in eight games against Tulsa in the regular season.

There are four rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs:

Round 1: Mountain Division Semifinals

Round 2: Mountain Division Finals

Round 3: Western Conference Finals

Round 4: Kelly Cup Finals

Tickets for the Mountain Division Semifinals are available HERE. All lower bowl tickets for Round 1 are $25!

