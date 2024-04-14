Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Year

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Mavericks rookie forward Max Andreev has been named the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year, the league announced today.

Andreev's +34 rating was tied with Toledo's Grant Gabriele for best in the 2023-24 regular season. In 63 games played this season, Andreev had an even or better rating in 53 contests.

The Cornell alum finished his rookie campaign with 19 goals and 54 assists for 73 points, good for third among all ECHL rookies. His 54 assists led all ECHL first-year players and put him in the top-five league-wide.

Kansas City had four of the top-six leaders in plus-minus this season.

Andreev is the first player in franchise history to receive this honor.

