Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Year
April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Mavericks rookie forward Max Andreev has been named the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year, the league announced today.
Andreev's +34 rating was tied with Toledo's Grant Gabriele for best in the 2023-24 regular season. In 63 games played this season, Andreev had an even or better rating in 53 contests.
The Cornell alum finished his rookie campaign with 19 goals and 54 assists for 73 points, good for third among all ECHL rookies. His 54 assists led all ECHL first-year players and put him in the top-five league-wide.
Kansas City had four of the top-six leaders in plus-minus this season.
Andreev is the first player in franchise history to receive this honor.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 14, 2024
- It's Official #IgniteTheFight - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gladiators Win Overtime Thriller over Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Schedule Set for Division Semifinals of 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Regular Season Ends with a Loss in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Announce Schedule, Ticket Sales for Playoff Series with Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - Kansas City Mavericks
- Walleye Come Back to Win Finale over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Thrash Ghost Pirates, Win South Division - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Punch Ticket to Kelly Cup Playoffs with Four Unanswered Goals in Victory over Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Kile's Overtime Winner Sends Mariners to Playoffs - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Set to Face Trois-Rivières in Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Fall to Lions 4-0, Miss Playoffs - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack to Battle Maine in North Division Semifinal - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Clinch Playoff Berth with OT Win over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Radomsky, Nikolaev Recalled by AHL's Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - April 14 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Swap with Ontario on Final Day of Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Open Playoffs Friday against Fuel - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day Preview: The Final Game Before the Postseason - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Shut out Swamp Rabbits in Final Home Game - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Team Award Winners - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Break Season Attendance and Sellout Records at Huntington Center. - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Fall 2-0 in Regular Season Finale, Still Alive for Playoff Spot - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Close Season With 3-2 Victory - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Year
- Mavericks Wrap up Most Successful Regular Season in Franchise History, Gear up for Postseason
- Max Andreev Sets New Franchise ECHL Record for Assists
- Patrick Curry Named to All-ECHL First Team