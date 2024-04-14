Oilers Punch Ticket to Kelly Cup Playoffs with Four Unanswered Goals in Victory over Allen

April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated

Blake Murray put the Americans up 1-0 8:12 into the game with a power-play goal, his 21st tally of the season. Blake McLaughlin answered with his own man-advantage snipe, tying the game 1-1 with 6:23 left in the first period. That score held for the remainder of the first period, despite Tulsa out shooting the Americans 16-4.

Kyle Crnkovic nabbed his 20th of the season with a short-side finish beyond Mark Sinclair 2:06 into the second period, giving the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Jamie Rome extended Tulsa's lead to 3-1, following up with a back-hand finish off an Eddie Matsushima shot 1:08 later. The remainder of the second frame stayed scoreless, giving the Oilers a two-goal lead heading into the third.

McLaughlin closed the score 4-1 in Tulsa's favor, finishing a net-mouth feed from Dante Sheriff 6:40 into the third, clinching a playoff berth for the Oilers.

The Oilers will take on the Brabham-Cup winning Kansas City Mavericks in a best-of-seven Mountain Division semifinal of the 2023-24 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The opening-round schedule will be announced within the hour.

