Radomsky, Nikolaev Recalled by AHL's Wranglers

April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Matt Radomsky and forward Ilya Nikolaev were recalled by AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The Rush ended their regular season last night with a win over the Wichita Thunder. Radomsky made 25 stops on 27 shots in his 16th win of the year, more than any other Rush goaltender.

Nikolaev scored twice and tallied two assists in six games for the Rush. He had previously appeared in 29 games with the Wranglers this season with three goals and three assists.

Calgary would square off against the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round, best-of-three series in the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs if the playoffs started today.

