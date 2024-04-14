Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Team Award Winners

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), announced their annual end-of-year team award winners prior to the final home game of the 2023-24 regular season last night at the Idaho Central Arena.

The winners were selected by Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen and Assistant Coach Keenan Kelly with assistance from the Steelheads Front Office. The 2023-24 Award Winners are listed in the order in which they were announced on Saturday.

Cal Ingraham Leading Scorer Award - A.J. White and Wade Murphy

A.J. White (71GP, 27-39-66)

Wade Murphy (52GP, 25-41-66)

Steelheads Defenseman of the Year - Patrick Kudla

Kudla, 28, is third amongst ECHL defensemen with 60 points and 50 assists while scoring 10 goals in 60 games. The Guelph, ON native leads all Idaho defenders with 17 multi-point games having recorded a team high three, four-point games notching four assists back on Dec. 1, Mar. 23, and Apr. 5. Idaho has posted a record of 40-16-1-2 when Kudla is in the lineup, 8-1-0-0 when he scores, 24-8-1-1 when he tallied at least one point, and 14-3-0-0 when he has a multi-point night. The 6-foot-3, 188lb left-handed shooting defenseman has produced one goal and 14 assists on the power-play this season. In two seasons with Idaho, he has accumulated 110 points (18G, 92A) in 119 career games.

Steelheads Hustle Award - Wade Murphy

Murphy, 30, had a career year setting single season highs in goals (25), assists (41), and points (66) appearing in 52 games in his eighth professional season, fifth in the ECHL. The Victoria, BC native was named ECHL Player of the Month for November helping the Steelheads to a 11-1-1 record where he recorded 21 points (8G, 13A) in 13 games. The 6-foot, 194lb right-handed shooting forward was injured on Feb. 14 and would miss 15 straight games making his return on Mar. 22. Prior to his injury, Murphy was tied for second in the league in scoring with 55 points (22G, 33A) in 45 games.

Sean Rhodes Unsung Hero Award - Nick Canade

Canade, 24, leads Idaho with seven fighting majors this season and 109 penalty minutes. In 62 games he has totaled 18 points (6G, 12A) recording his first career multi-goal game back on Feb. 2 in a 4-2 win over Allen. In parts of two seasons with Idaho, the 5-foot-9, 165lb Mississauga native who has played both defense and offense throughout his career has accumulated 33 points (10G, 23A) in 108 games with 168 penalty minutes and 10 fighting majors. This award is given to an Idaho Steelheads player that is a selfless member of the team that is constantly looking for ways to improve the team in whatever way they can. They put the team before their individual pride or any accolades they may receive the same was that Sean Rhodes has done for 27 years working for the Idaho Central Arena and Idaho Steelheads.

Idaho Central Credit Union 3 Stars Award - Wade Murphy

Murphy, 30, was awarded a star of the game in 8 of the 36 home games for standout performances including first star three times, second star four times, and third star once.

Rookie of the Year Award - Keaton Mastrodonato

Mastrodonato, 23, has produced 42 points (24G, 18A) in 48 games for Idaho this season. Under an AHL contract with the Texas the Powell River, BC scored four goals in 19 games with the Stars this season earning his first call up on Jan. 14. Prior to his call up he was leading all ECHL rookies with 20 goals in 36 games while his 35 points ranked third. He was second amongst league rookies with 14 power-play points (5G, 9A) while ranking second amongst all ECHL skaters with 144 shots. The 6-foot, 205lb right-handed shooter had a four-game goal-streak from Dec. 1-Dec. 8 scoring five goals and had a five-game point-streak from Nov.10-17 adding five goals and four assists. The Steelheads are 31-14-1-2 when he is in the lineup, 15-4-1-1 when he scores, 20-5-1-1 when he tallies a point, and 10-0-1-0 when he factors in with a multi-point game.

Bill Campbell Community Service Award - Willie Knieirm

Every year, the Steelheads staff selects one player that embodies the spirit of the Bill Campbell, who exemplified the spirit of the organization and worked to make the Treasure Valley a better place. Through various community events and programs Willie Knieirm has been selected as this year's recipient.

Most Valuable Player - A.J. White

White, 31, is named the Steelheads MVP for the third time in six seasons. He is having one of his best professional seasons having scored a personal single season high 27 goals and 13 power-play tallies to go with 39 assists for 66 points in 71 games. Earlier this week the eighth-year pro was recognized by the ECHL receiving the Sportsmanship Award becoming just one of two players in franchise history to achieve the award. His 13 power-play goals are second in the ECHL while his 26 points are tied for sixth. White has recorded two hat tricks this season as Idaho is 48-20-2-1 when he is in the lineup, 17-3-1-1 when he scores a goal, 32-8-2-1 when he tallies a point, and 14-1-0-0 when he factors in with a multi-point game. Last Saturday night the Dearborn, MI native scored his 112th career goal as a Steelhead moving into third place all-time in franchise history including the WCHL and ECHL era. Earlier this season he played in his 500th career professional game tallying two assists in a 5-1 win at Allen on Dec. 30. In six seasons with Idaho, five as Captain, White is second all-time in the Steelheads ECHL era in games played (416), points (310), assists (197), and goals (113).

