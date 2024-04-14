It's Official #IgniteTheFight
April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and AHL's Rochester Americans, are pleased to announce the official 2024 Kelly Cup playoff schedule for round one against the Florida Everblades, presented by Dream Finders Homes.
Florida at Jacksonville: Thursday, April 18 at 7pm
Florida at Jacksonville: Sunday, April 21 at 3pm
Jacksonville at Florida: Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30pm
Jacksonville at Florida: Friday, April 26 at 7:30pm
*Jacksonville at Florida: Saturday, April 27 at 7pm
*Florida at Jacksonville: Tuesday, April 30 at 7pm
*Florida at Jacksonville: Wednesday, May 1 at 7pm
*If necessary
Tickets are now available, don't miss a minute of the action and lock in yours today!
