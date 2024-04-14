It's Official #IgniteTheFight

April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and AHL's Rochester Americans, are pleased to announce the official 2024 Kelly Cup playoff schedule for round one against the Florida Everblades, presented by Dream Finders Homes.

Florida at Jacksonville: Thursday, April 18 at 7pm

Florida at Jacksonville: Sunday, April 21 at 3pm

Jacksonville at Florida: Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30pm

Jacksonville at Florida: Friday, April 26 at 7:30pm

*Jacksonville at Florida: Saturday, April 27 at 7pm

*Florida at Jacksonville: Tuesday, April 30 at 7pm

*Florida at Jacksonville: Wednesday, May 1 at 7pm

*If necessary

Tickets are now available, don't miss a minute of the action and lock in yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.