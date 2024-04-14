Railers Fall to Lions 4-0, Miss Playoffs
April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester Railers defenseman Trevor Cosgrove gets a stick on the puck vs. the Trois-Rivières Lions
(Worcester Railers HC)
Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (32-32-5-3,72pts) lost to the Trois-Rivières Lions (30-31-5-3, 66pts) on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 4-0 in front of a crowd of 3,224 at the Colisée Videotron. The Railers finish in fifth place in the North Division.
Trois Rivieres tacked on two goals in the first period thanks to an early tally from Jakov Novak (30th), and a late goal from Cedric Montminy (19th). Trois-Rivières followed it up with another goal in the second period from Jonathan Yantsis (2nd). The Lions added one last goal on the power play in the third period from Alex-Olivier Voyer to lock up the game and the third seed in the North Division by a 4-0 final. With the Maine overtime win that came following the end of Worcester's game vs. the Lions, the Railers finish fifth in the North and do not qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Zachary Émond (16 saves, 0GA, 1.000 SV%) 2nd Star: Cedric Montminy (1-1-2, +1, 4 shots), 1st Star: Nolan Yaremko (0-2-2, +1, 1 shot) ... Final shots were 32-16 in favor of Trois-Rivières... Zachary Émond (9-7-1-0) made 16 saves on 16 shots for Trois-Rivières... Henrik Tikkanen (11-7-1-1) made 28 saves on 32 shots for Worcester, while John Muse served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 2-for-4... Zach White (DNP), Matthew Kopperud (DNP), CJ Regula (DNP), Austin Heideman (IR), Jack Quinlivan (IR), Tristan Lennox (IR), and John Copeland (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Riley Piercey, Ashton Calder, Ryan Verrier, and Anthony Repaci each led the Railers in shots with 2.
Images from this story
