ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Kansas City's Andreev fined, suspended

Kansas City's Max Andreev has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #993, Kansas City at Iowa, on April 13.

Andreev is fined and suspended under Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.

Andreev will miss Kansas City's first five games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Atlanta's Marchesen fined, suspended

Atlanta's Michael Marchesan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #994, Atlanta at Jacksonville, on April 13.

Marchesan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 15:17 of the third period.

Marchesan will miss Atlanta's game at Jacksonville today (April 13) and the next game for which he is on an ECHL roster.

Reading's Fawcett fined

Reading's Tyson Fawcett has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #997, Orlando at Reading, on April 13.

Fawcett is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 19:12 of the third period.

