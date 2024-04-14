Grizzlies Fall 2-0 in Regular Season Finale, Still Alive for Playoff Spot

April 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Idaho Steelheads 2-0 as in the regular season finale at Idaho Central Arena. Jake Kielly stopped all 35 Utah shots to earn his first ECHL shutout and the Steelheads got second period goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and Willie Knierim.

Neither team scored in the first or third periods. Pelton-Byce scored on a delayed penalty 8:36 in. Idaho's Demetrios Koumontzis got a match penalty for Slew-footing, which gave Utah a 5-minute power play. Knierim scored shorthanded for the Steelheads 15:42 in.

The Grizzlies will clinch a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs if Allen defeats Tulsa in regulation on Sunday afternoon. Face-off at Tulsa's BOK Center is at 3:05 pm mountain time. If the Grizzlies make the playoffs their first round opponent will be the Kansas City Mavericks in a first round best of 7 series. Tickets for every Grizzlies home playoff game will be available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jake Kielly (Idaho) - 35 save shutout.

2. Willie Knierim (Idaho) - 1 goal.

3. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - GWG, +1, 4 shots.

