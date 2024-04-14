Admirals Set to Face Trois-Rivières in Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals clinched a Kelly Cup playoff berth on March 29 against the Atlanta Gladiators. It marked the first time since the 2013-14 season the Admirals clinched a playoff berth. And now, after patiently waiting for the last week, the Admirals have found out their first-round opponent.

After the defeating the Worcester Railers today, the Admirals will face the Trois-Rivières Lions in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The winner of the seven-game series will advance to the North Division Finals, where they will face the winner of the Adirondack-Maine series.

Norfolk finished the regular season with a 41-21-6-1 record (89 points), finishing second in the North Division to the Adirondack. The 41 wins marked the most wins in a regular season since the 2011-12 season (55 wins). The Admirals rejoined the ECHL from the AHL in 2015-16 and had not put together a winning season, until this year.

Trois-Rivières defeated Worcester earlier today by a score of 4-0 to quality for the Kelly Cup Playoffs. This will be the Lions' second playoff appearance in the last three seasons. The Lions finished the regular season with 31-30-5-3 record (70 points).

The Admirals and Lions faced each other eight times during the regular season with Norfolk winning seven of those games, including all three in Quebec. Leading the charge from the Admirals' side of things in those games was Norfolk captain, Mathieu Roy. He totaled eight points in those contests (two goals, six assists). As for Trois-Rivières, forward Anthony Beauregard has posted eight points of his own in those games.

Here is the full schedule for Round One of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs:

GAME 1: Norfolk @ Trois-Rivières | Wednesday, April 17 | Colisée Vidéotron | 7:00 PM

GAME 2: Norfolk @ Trois-Rivières | Friday, April 19 | Colisée Vidéotron | 7:00 PM

GAME 3: Norfolk @ Trois-Rivières | Saturday, April 20 | Colisée Vidéotron | 7:00 PM

GAME 4: Trois-Rivières @ Norfolk | Wednesday, April 24 | Norfolk Scope | 7:05 PM

GAME 5 (if necessary): Trois-Rivières @ Norfolk | Saturday, April 27 | Norfolk Scope | 7:05 PM

GAME 6 (if necessary): Trois-Rivières @ Norfolk | Sunday, April 28 | Norfolk Scope | 7:05 PM

GAME 7 (if necessary): Trois-Rivières @ Norfolk | Wednesday, May 1 | Norfolk Scope | 7:05 PM

All games, both home and will be streamed on FloHockey and can be heard on the Admirals Radio Network via Mixlr.

