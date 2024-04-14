Regular Season Ends with a Loss in Tulsa

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped their regular season finale in Tulsa 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 6,600 at the BOK Center.

Blake Murray scored the first goal of the game, his 21st of the season at 8:12 of the opening period from Liam Finlay and Hank Crone. That would be the last goal for the Americans in the game as Tulsa scored the next four goals, beating the Americans and clinching the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

"We wanted to win this game," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We wanted to extend our winning streak and get back to even record wise. We didn't play our best game today and it showed. The Oilers were playing for a playoff spot so we knew they would have their best game of the year."

The Oilers outshot the Americans 39-27 for the game, however the Americans held Tulsa to just seven shots in the third period. Both teams scored on the power play. The Americans went 1-for-3, while Tulsa was 1-for-4.

The Americans head back to Allen where they begin prep for the opening round of the playoffs. The road dates will be announced in the coming days. The Americans three home games will be on Friday, April 26th, Saturday, April 27th, and Sunday, April 28th. Tickets go on sale on Monday morning at 10:00 AM CDT.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - B. McLaughlin

2. TUL - D. Sheriff

3. TUL - J. Junca

