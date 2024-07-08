Oilers Extend Eight Qualifying Offers

July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Monday qualifying offers for eight players.

A qualifying offer is a contract offer extended to a player whose rights belong to the offering team. Qualifying offers have a built-in salary raise from the player's previous contract. The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 22, at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Affiliated players can't be extended a qualifying offer.

Oilers 2024-25 Qualifying Offers:

Kylor Wall - Defenseman

Karl Boudrias - Defenseman

Jarod Hilderman - Defenseman

Dante Sheriff - Forward

Alec Butcher - Forward (Veteran)

Michael Farren - Forward

Conner Roulette - Forward

Kishaun Gervais - Forward

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

As stated above, players who had signed a contract before the July 7 deadline do not require a qualifying offer, meaning players who do not appear above may already be signed to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Defenseman Jarod Hilderman is the longest-tenured Oiler to receive an offer, spending the last three seasons in Tulsa. Two-season defensemen Kylor Wall and Karl Boudrias were also extended offers.

Forwards Dante Sheriff and Michael Farren both receive offers following their second seasons with the squad. Alec Butcher is the lone veteran on the list, while Conner Roulette is the only rookie receiving a qualifying offer from Tulsa this season.

The Oilers' 2023-24 PIM leader Kishaun Gervais rounds out the eight-player group.

The Oilers kick off the 2024-25 regular season at the BOK Center, hosting Rapid City on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Season and Group tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale, and the entire 72-game regular season can be found at TulsaOilers.com.

