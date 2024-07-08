Icemen Extend Qualfying Offers to Eight Players
July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today the team has extended 2024-25 qualifying offered to eight players. This is the third of a several-step process that ECHL teams use to build their rosters for the 2024-25 season.
The following is a complete list of players the Icemen extended qualifying offers to:
Ivan Chukarov
Jerry D'Amigo
Brendan Harris
Matheson Iacopelli
Craig Martin
Jacob Panetta
Garrett Van Wyhe
Matt Vernon
Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.
Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2024-25 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.
A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.
If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.
The Icemen open the 2024-25 Season on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
