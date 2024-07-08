ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers

July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday released the list of Players who received a valid qualifying offer from ECHL teams by the July 7 deadline.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2024-25 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Vinnie Purpura, Matt Stief, Connor Blake, Mac Welsher, Travis Broughman, Tristan Ashbrook, Patrick Grasso and Ryan Smith

Allen Americans - Ty Farmer and Liam Finlay

Atlanta Gladiators - Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Mitch Fossier, Alex Whelan, Carson Denomie, Parker AuCoin and Chase Gresock

Cincinnati Cyclones - Noah Kane, Elijah Gonsalves, Luke Santerno, Patrick Polino, Zachary Tsekos, Robert Carpenter, Kieran Craig and Zane Franklin

Florida Everblades - David Tendeck, Tommy Apap, Oliver Chau and Matthew Wedman

Fort Wayne Komets - Stanislav Demin, Harrison Rees, Logan Dowhaniuk, Matthew Sredl, Oliver Peer, Arvid Caderoth, Jack Dugan and Morgan Adams-Moisan

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - J.D. Greenway, Ethan Cap, Joseph Leahy, Carter Souch, Brett Kemp, Brannon McManus, Zachary Tupker, Josh McKechney

Idaho Steelheads - Cody Haiskanen, Patrick Kudla, Nicholas Canade, Jordan Kawaguchi, Wade Murphy, Mark Rassell and Jack Becker

Indy Fuel - Zach Driscoll, Matt Cairns, Sam Ruffin, Cameron Hillis, Brett Bulmer, Jordan Martin and Brandon Saigeon

Iowa Heartlanders - Peyton Jones, Drew DeRidder, Louka Henault, Hunter Lellig, Ben Brinkman, Jake Durflinger, Nick Campoli and Dakota Raabe

Jacksonville Icemen - Matt Vernon, Ivan Chukarov, Jacob Panetta, Jerry D'Amigo, Craig Martin, Matt Iacopelli, Brendan Harris and Garrett VanWyhe

Kalamazoo Wings - Jacob Nordqvist, Jay Keranen, Chaz Reddekopp, Steve Holtz, Collin Adams, Jordan Seyfert, David Keefer and Drake Pilon

Kansas City Mavericks - Dillon Kelley, Cale Morris, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Theo Calvas, Nolan Walker, David Cotton, Jake Jaremko and Cade Borchardt

Maine Mariners - Gabriel Chicoine, Andrew Peski, Darien Kielb, Tyler Drevitch, Sebastian Vidmar, Chase Zieky, Christian Sarlo and Felix Pare

Norfolk Admirals - Darick Louis-Jean, Dakota Krebs, Austen Keating, Gehrett Sargis, Keaton Jameson and Ryan Foss

Orlando Solar Bears - Jimmy Mazza, Kelly Bent, Alex Frye and Jesse Jacques

Rapid City Rush - Billy Constantinou, Zach Taylor, Tyson Helgesen, Charles Martin, Jake Stella, Brett Gravelle, Blake Bennett and Keanu Yamamoto

Reading Royals - Ryan Devine, Tyler Heidt, Adam Brubacher, Joseph Nardi, Tag Bertuzzi, Devon Paliani and Grant Hebert

Savannah Ghost Pirates - Michael Bullion, Brandon Estes, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Jordan Kaplan, Brent Pedersen, Alex Gilmour, Reid Stefanson and Vincent Marleau

South Carolina Stingrays - Peter DiLiberatore, Bryce Montgomery, Josh Thrower, Ivan Lodnia, Austin Magera, Jackson Leppard and Jarid Lukosevicius

Toledo Walleye - Grant Gabriele, Riley McCourt, Michael Prapavessis, Matt Anderson, Will Cullen, Jason Willms, Brady Gilmour and Orrin Centazzo

Trois-Rivières Lions - Eric Hjorth, Matthew Boucher, Nicolas Lariviere, Justin Ducharme, Nicolas Guay, William Lemay, Maxime Trepanier and Ty Smilanic

Tulsa Oilers - Kylor Wall, Karl Boudrias, Jarod Hilderman, Dante Sheriff, Alec Butcher, Michael Farren, Conner Roulette and Kishaun Gervais

Utah Grizzlies - Quinn Wichers, Bryan Yoon, Kade Jensen, Nathan Burke, Cody Caron, Mick Messner, Cole Gallant and Kyle Betts

Wheeling Nailers - Davis Bunz, David Drake, Aidan Sutter, Jordan Martel, Matt Quercia, Tanner Laderoute, Mikael Robidoux and Cedric Desruisseaux

Wichita Thunder - Lleyton Moore, Nolan Kneen, Xavier Pouliot, Ryan Finnegan, Michal Stinil, Jason Pineo, Declan Smith and T.J. Walsh

Worcester Railers - Artem Kulakov, Mason Klee, Zsombor Garat, Blade Jenkins, Zach White, Andrei Bakanov, Keeghan Howdeshell and Brendan Robbins

