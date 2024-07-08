Gladiators Extend Qualifying Offers to Six Players

July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga -- The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that six players have been extended qualifying offers ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Defense (1): Aidan De La Gorgendiere

Forwards (5): Parker AuCoin, Carson Denomie, Mitch Fossier, Chase Gresock, and Alex Whelan.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 7th did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2024-25 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

#IgniteTheFury

2024-25 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.