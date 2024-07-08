Admirals Bring Back Defenseman McDougall for Third Year
July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Monday afternoon they have signed defenseman Josh McDougall for the 2024-25 season.
McDougall, 26, becomes the first player to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.
"I am very excited to be back in Norfolk and build on the strides made by the team last season," McDougall said. "I'm also looking forward to playing in-front of the great fans at the Scope once again and embark on another great season in October."
The Prince Albert, SK native was acquired by Norfolk on December 23, 2022 from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. After posting 10 points in 42 games with the Admirals that year, McDougall decided to return to Norfolk for the 2023-24 season.
McDougall set career highs last season with 20 points, 17 assists, and a plus-20 rating. He also played in 12 playoff games for the Admirals and was tied amongst defenseman with six points (3g, 3a).
"Josh provides stability and top minutes on our d-core", said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's a natural born leader and really elevated his game in the all areas during the playoffs. We feel his play was a major contribution in catapulting us to the Division Finals."
Before turning pro in 2022, McDougall played five years at Mercyhurst University (NCAA), where he was an assistant captain for two seasons.
--
Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season are ON SALE NOW! The Admirals will open the 2024-25 season at Norfolk Scope on October 18 against the Adirondack Thunder. To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 8, 2024
- Lions D Corps Getting Bigger (And Bigger) - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Bring Back Defenseman McDougall for Third Year - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Re-Sign Defensemen Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski for 2024-25 Season - Reading Royals
- Americans Announce Qualifying Offers - Allen Americans
- Icemen Extend Qualfying Offers to Eight Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Ghost Pirates Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Extend 2024-25 Qualifying Offers to Seven Players - South Carolina Stingrays
- Eight Mariners Receive Qualifying Offers - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Qualifying Offers - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Qualifying Offers - Idaho Steelheads
- Heartlanders Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rush Announce Qualifying Offers for 2024-25 Season - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Qualifying Offers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Extend Qualifying Offers to Six Players - Atlanta Gladiators
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Luke Manning for 2024-25 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Extend Eight Qualifying Offers - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Send Qualifying Offers to Seven Players - Reading Royals
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Qualifying Offers for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cory Thomas Returns to the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Re-Sign Ty Cheveldayoff - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.