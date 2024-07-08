Admirals Bring Back Defenseman McDougall for Third Year

July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Monday afternoon they have signed defenseman Josh McDougall for the 2024-25 season.

McDougall, 26, becomes the first player to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

"I am very excited to be back in Norfolk and build on the strides made by the team last season," McDougall said. "I'm also looking forward to playing in-front of the great fans at the Scope once again and embark on another great season in October."

The Prince Albert, SK native was acquired by Norfolk on December 23, 2022 from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. After posting 10 points in 42 games with the Admirals that year, McDougall decided to return to Norfolk for the 2023-24 season.

McDougall set career highs last season with 20 points, 17 assists, and a plus-20 rating. He also played in 12 playoff games for the Admirals and was tied amongst defenseman with six points (3g, 3a).

"Josh provides stability and top minutes on our d-core", said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's a natural born leader and really elevated his game in the all areas during the playoffs. We feel his play was a major contribution in catapulting us to the Division Finals."

Before turning pro in 2022, McDougall played five years at Mercyhurst University (NCAA), where he was an assistant captain for two seasons.

