Lions D Corps Getting Bigger (And Bigger)
July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières are retaining defenceman Jacob Paquette.
Paquette's signing is the latest among the team's blueliners, along with Kirby Proctor, Brycen Martin and Cory Thomas. It's an imposing group: The smallest player among them is Martin, who is "only" 6'2."
Paquette joined head coach Ron Choules' Lions in time for the second half of the 2023-24 season, and he quickly established himself as a defensive leader.
Paquette played four seasons with the Queen's University Gaels before coming to Trois-Rivières and was named to the U Sports 2nd All-Star team in his final season.
