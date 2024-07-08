Cory Thomas Returns to the Lions

July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have re-signed 6'5" defenceman Cory Thomas.

Thomas joined the Lions last season via a trade with the (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) Utah Grizzlies.

The big man was a force to be reckoned with, especially in the defensive zone, finishing with a +3 differential in 33 games with the Lions.

He also recorded 9 points, including 1 goal (his first as a professional) with Trois-Rivières.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.