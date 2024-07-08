Cory Thomas Returns to the Lions
July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have re-signed 6'5" defenceman Cory Thomas.
Thomas joined the Lions last season via a trade with the (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) Utah Grizzlies.
The big man was a force to be reckoned with, especially in the defensive zone, finishing with a +3 differential in 33 games with the Lions.
He also recorded 9 points, including 1 goal (his first as a professional) with Trois-Rivières.
