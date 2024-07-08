Cory Thomas Returns to the Lions

Trois-Rivieres Lions

Cory Thomas Returns to the Lions

July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


Lions de Trois-Rivières have re-signed 6'5" defenceman Cory Thomas.

Thomas joined the Lions last season via a trade with the (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) Utah Grizzlies.

The big man was a force to be reckoned with, especially in the defensive zone, finishing with a +3 differential in 33 games with the Lions.

He also recorded 9 points, including 1 goal (his first as a professional) with Trois-Rivières.

