Mariners Re-Sign Ty Cheveldayoff
July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Rookie forward Ty Cheveldayoff has re-signed with the Maine Mariners, the team announced on Monday. Joining the Mariners last April out of the Western Hockey League, Cheveldayoff had a major impact in helping Maine get to the postseason and force the Adirondack Thunder to seven games in the first round.
The Mariners originally signed Cheveldayoff to a professional tryout (PTO) on April 10 th, shortly after his Spokane Chiefs were eliminated from the WHL playoffs. The 6'3, 225-pound forward appeared in two regular season games for Maine - both against Adirondack. On April 14 th - the final day of the regular season in Glens Falls, he scored his first professional goal, tying the must-win game 3-3 with under five minutes to play in regulation. Maine would go on to win in overtime, clinching a playoff spot in dramatic fashion.
Cheveldayoff skated in all seven games of the North Division Semifinals series against the Thunder, registering one assist and a team-leading 26 penalty minutes. All nine of his professional games have come against Adirondack.
Prior to joining the Mariners, the now 21-year-old Cheveldayoff spent parts of four seasons with Spokane, skating in a total of 194 career games. He finished just shy of 100 points, scoring 43 goals and adding 56 assists to go along with 326 penalty minutes.
Cheveldayoff was also a participant at Boston Bruins development camp last week. He's the third player to sign on for the 2024-2025 season, joining fellow returning forwards Wyllum Deveaux and Brooklyn Kalmikov.
The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18 th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM.
Images from this story
|
Maine Mariners forward Ty Cheveldayoff
