Utah Grizzlies Sign Luke Manning for 2024-25 Season

July 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies forward Luke Manning

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Luke Manning for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Manning made his professional debut with the Grizzlies on March 16, 2024 vs Norfolk. He scored 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 14 games with Utah. Manning started his college career at the Air Force Academy and played in 35 games during the 2019-2020 season, scoring 8 goals and 4 assists. He transferred to the University of St. Thomas, where he scored 24 goals and 21 assists in 117 games from 2020-2024. Manning was a marketing major at St. Thomas. He was twice named to the CCHA All-Academic Team. Prior to his college days he played with the NAHL's Minot Minotauros and the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers.

Manning is the first player to sign with the Grizzlies for their 30th season in Utah. Ticket packages for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

