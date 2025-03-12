Walleye Add Three Collegiate Skaters

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have signed three amateur players following the conclusion of their collegiate seasons. Defenseman Dylan Moulton and forward Colby Ambrosio, both of Miami University of Ohio, as well as forward Peyton Hoyt from Acadia University will be joining the Pond in Toledo.

Moulton, a native of Nolensville, Tennessee, joins the Walleye after spending all five of his collegiate seasons as a Redhawk. The 6'2" blue-liner accumulated seven points (3G, 4A), 16 penalty minutes, and a -28 in 33 games this season. In his Miami (OH) career, he put together 31 points (14G, 17A), 93 penalty minutes, and a -71 in 148 collegiate games.

Ambrosio, of Welland, Ontario, Canada, enters Toledo after one season at Miami (OH) as a graduate student, collecting 20 points (7G, 13A), 45 penalty minutes, and a -32 in 34 games. The former Colorado Avalanche draft pick (2020, R4, #118) spent the previous four seasons at Boston College, picking up 66 points (28G, 38A), 40 penalty minutes, and a +10 in 138 games as an Eagle.

Hoyt, from Lincoln, New Brunswick, Canada, put together 19 points (9G, 10A), 28 penalty minutes, and a +8 this season at Acadia University. The 26-year-old has spent the last four seasons at Acadia, racking up 53 points (27G, 26A), 94 penalty minutes, and a +5 in 88 games. He also played five seasons in the QMJHL prior to his time at Acadia, spending time with Val d'Or, Blainville-Boisbriand and Cape Breton. Hoyt accumulated 124 points (71G, 53A), 202 penalty minutes, and a -35 across 249 QMJHL games.

