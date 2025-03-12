Jamie Engelbert Signs PTO with AHL's Manitoba Moose

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Jamie Engelbert has signed a professional tryout contract with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Engelbert, 24, has tallied 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 40 ECHL games this season. The Cobourg, Ontario native skated in two games for the Bloomington Bison before being traded to the Stingrays after the first weekend of the 2024-25 season.

The 6-4 205-pound forward is in his first season of professional hockey. He spent the previous five seasons playing Division I hockey for the Providence College Friars, amassing 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 145 NCAA games.

The Stingrays will face off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tonight at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

