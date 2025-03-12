Blades Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-2 Win
March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades clinched a playoff spot with a 4-2 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates Wednesday night in front of 6,419 fans.
Florida outshot Savannah 18-9 in the first period, including nine shots on two power plays, but both teams failed to score in the opening period.
After much of the second period continued the same way, the two teams got goals less than a minute apart. Nick Granowicz scored a nice backhand goal to open the scoring; just 53 seconds later, Craig Needham scored his seventh goal of the season on a two-on-one rush.
Early in the third, Carson Gicewicz scored on a shorthanded breakaway to give Florida their first lead of the game. Gicewicz leads Florida with 21 goals and three shorthanded markers this season.
The Everblades added a power play goal late in the frame with Oliver Chau getting a touch on Kade Landry's point shot for goal 18 on the year to put Florida up by two. That goal ended up being important as Devon Paliani got the Ghost Pirates back within one with the goalie pulled. Dillon Hamaliuk added an empty net goal to end things off and put Florida in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
BLADES BITS
Florida is the first team in the ECHL to clinch a playoff spot this season.
Alex Kile is on a seven-game point streak with an assist tonight. This point streak ties Colin Theisen for the longest point streak this season.
