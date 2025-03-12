Steelheads Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse and Forward Christophe Fillion to ECHL Contracts
March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Dominic Basse and forward Christophe Fillion to ECHL contracts.
Basse, 23, was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, sixth round, 167th overall, and just recently finished a five-year NCAA Division I career. The 6-foot-6, 197lb netminder played two seasons at Colorado College (2020-22), two years at St. Cloud State University (2022-24), and this season at St. Lawrence University. Across five seasons he appeared in 95 games posting a (34-46-8) record with 2.92 goals against average and .896 save percentage. During the 2022-23 campaign he helped St. Cloud State to an NCHC Tournament Championship where he appeared in 19 games with a (11-5-2) mark, a 2.30 goals against average, and .911 save percentage. Prior to college hockey, the Alexandria, VA native played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USGL in 2019-20.
Fillion, 24, just finished a five-year NCAA Division I career highlighted by a National Championship with Quinnipiac University during the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 175lb forward spent this season at Miami Ohio University after the four previous years at Quinnipiac. Across his college career he accumulated 64 points (29G, 35A) in 158 career games and was a member of a Quinnipiac club that won four ECAC Regular Season Championships. Prior to college hockey, the Sherbrooke, QC native played parts of junior hockey with the Janesville Jets (NAHL), Chicago Steel (USHL), Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL), and Wenatchee Wild (BCHL).
The Steelheads hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters this Friday and Saturday down at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2025
- Steelheads Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse and Forward Christophe Fillion to ECHL Contracts - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Sign Forward Alec Cicero to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - March 12 - ECHL
- Americans Acquire Big Power Forward from Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Rush Acquires Patrick Polino from Allen in Exchange for Tyler Burnie - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Hutchison and Brackett to First Pro Contracts - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Now Atop ECHL Overall Standings - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Dexter Paine Named to 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Hires Womack as Executive/Marketing Assistant - ECHL
- Offense Snakebitten in 2-0 Defeat - Wheeling Nailers
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #57 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Wheeling Nailers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Luke Cavallin Saves the Day - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Add Three Collegiate Skaters - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Suspensions - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse and Forward Christophe Fillion to ECHL Contracts
- Pito Walton Traded to Worcester, Connor MacEachern Signs PTO with AHL's Iowa Wild
- Idaho Falls in Series Finale at Kansas City, 7-3
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars from Idaho
- Steelheads Score Three Power-Play Goals in 6-2 Victory