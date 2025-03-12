Steelheads Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse and Forward Christophe Fillion to ECHL Contracts

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Dominic Basse and forward Christophe Fillion to ECHL contracts.

Basse, 23, was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, sixth round, 167th overall, and just recently finished a five-year NCAA Division I career. The 6-foot-6, 197lb netminder played two seasons at Colorado College (2020-22), two years at St. Cloud State University (2022-24), and this season at St. Lawrence University. Across five seasons he appeared in 95 games posting a (34-46-8) record with 2.92 goals against average and .896 save percentage. During the 2022-23 campaign he helped St. Cloud State to an NCHC Tournament Championship where he appeared in 19 games with a (11-5-2) mark, a 2.30 goals against average, and .911 save percentage. Prior to college hockey, the Alexandria, VA native played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USGL in 2019-20.

Fillion, 24, just finished a five-year NCAA Division I career highlighted by a National Championship with Quinnipiac University during the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 175lb forward spent this season at Miami Ohio University after the four previous years at Quinnipiac. Across his college career he accumulated 64 points (29G, 35A) in 158 career games and was a member of a Quinnipiac club that won four ECAC Regular Season Championships. Prior to college hockey, the Sherbrooke, QC native played parts of junior hockey with the Janesville Jets (NAHL), Chicago Steel (USHL), Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL), and Wenatchee Wild (BCHL).

The Steelheads hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters this Friday and Saturday down at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.