Swamp Rabbits Sign Hutchison and Brackett to First Pro Contracts

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that defenseman Conner Hutchison and forward Jack Brackett have signed their first professional contracts with the Swamp Rabbits and will make their pro debuts against the South Carolina Stingrays tonight.

Hutchison will wear #20 for the Swamp Rabbits, and recently completed his final NCAA college season with Miami University (Ohio). The 5'11", 185-pound blue liner earned a pair of goals and nine points in 33 games this season.

From Hicksville, New York, Hutchison, 24, played five seasons in the NCAA, with three seasons at Sacred Heart University bookended by his final season at Miami-Ohio and his first with the University of Vermont. Over the course of 112 collegiate contests, he amassed nine goals and 44 points. He played parts of two seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm and Chicago Steel, and a pair of BCHL campaigns with the Penticton Vees. Hutchison's older brother, Nick, has just under 100 games in the ECHL and is currently playing with EV Landshut in the DEL2, while his sister, Cailey, played three seasons of professional hockey with the PHF's Connecticut Whale and NWHL's Metropolitan Riveters.

Brackett will wear #22, and joins the Swamp Rabbits following the final season of his NCAA career, all spent with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The 5'11", 185-pound forward hit career highs across the board with six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points in 35 contests.

A native of Manassas, Virginia, Brackett, 24, played in 117 games as an Engineer, earning 12 goals, 25 assists, and 37 points. He also spent brief stints in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (5gp), NAHL's Maryland Black Bears (13gp, 5 goals), and BCHL's Powell River Kings (46gp, 13g-18ast-31pts).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their seven-game road swing with the finale tonight, March 12th, against the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at North Charleston Coliseum.

