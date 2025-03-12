Game Day #57 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Wheeling Nailers

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières are set to play a rare mid-morning game against the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia. Puck drop is at 10:45 a.m.

Players to watch on the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward is just four goals shy from besting his season-high mark set in 2022-23 when he had 26. He's also scored at least one goal in each of his last four games.

- #33 Luke Cavallin: The goaltender quite literally stole a win on Sunday afternoon when he stopped 45 of the 46 Worcester Railer shots he faced. He'll probably be getting the start today.

- #19 Israel Mianscum: The forward showed another side to his game on Sunday when he was involved in quite a rock 'em sock 'em dust-up. He was able to demonstrate that he could distinguish himself not only by his offensive skills but his physical play as well.

Players to watch on the Wheeling Nailers:

- #54 Matty De St. Phalle: The rookie forward leads the Nailers in scoring with 47 points in 49 games. He scored two goals and added one assist in the two games between the Lions and Nailers so far this season.

- #51 Jordan Martel: The Chicoutimi native is enjoying a good season with the Nailers, registering 34 points in 40 games. He's been going through a rough patch of late, however, having been held pointless in his last four games.

- #78 Isaac Belliveau: A fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021, the defenceman has performed well with the Nailers with six points in nine games this year. He quarterbacked Wheeling's first power play unit last weekend.

Following Wednesday's game, the Lions will head to Reading, Pennsylvania for two games against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Royals on Friday and Saturday.

