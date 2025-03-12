Dexter Paine Named to 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners today announced that owner Dexter Paine has been named to the 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee and will serve as a board member for the 2034 Winter Games, to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Paine, who finalized the purchase of the Mariners in October of 2024, has served as a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Board of Directors since 2021. He was actively involved in the bid to bring the 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City. A winter sports enthusiast, Paine also serves on the boards of US Biathlon and United States Ski and Snowboard.

"I am honored to join this prestigious committee and contribute to the planning of what promises to be an incredible Winter Games. With its rich history in winter sports and world-class venues, Utah is the perfect stage for the 2034 Games. Having been involved in the bid process, I've seen firsthand the passion and dedication of this community to delivering an unforgettable experience for all involved. These events bring together the best of sport, competition, and community, and it is a privilege to contribute to making the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games a defining moment for athletes and fans alike."

In total, 35 athletes, community leaders, and elected officials will serve on the 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee. Also a member of the board is Ryan Smith, Owner of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club. The 2034 Winter Olympics (XXVII), will be held February 10-26, 2034 in Utah. They will be the fifth Winter Games held in the United States.

