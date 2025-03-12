ECHL Hires Womack as Executive/Marketing Assistant

SHEWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Jayla Womack has been hired as the League's Executive/Marketing Assistant.

Womack had been serving in the role on a part-time basis since October, and has been elevated to the position full-time. In her role, she will provide administrative support to League Office while also working with League personnel and ECHL Teams to help coordinate League marketing programs and meetings/events. Womack will also facilitate the ECHL Shop including shipping, communication, inventory

management and organization and act as a liaison and League representative for League events and daily administration.

Prior to joining the ECHL, she worked in customer service for Skylands Energy Service and as a receptionist at Hopewell Veterinary Group. Womack has also completed internships with USA Sports Group, where she conducted on-field coaching evaluations, maintained coaching feedback and evaluations and at Perfect Game USA, where she served as scorekeeper for youth baseball tournaments and helped to ensure on time and seamless operations.

Womack received her Associate's Degree in Exercise Science from Raritan Valley Community College in May 2024 and is currently pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Sports Management at Seton Hall University, with an expected graduation date of May 2026.

