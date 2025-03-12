Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Utah

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. after a four-game road trip to host Utah.

This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 20-31-6 against Utah and 15-12-2 at home against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder snapped a six-game winless skid on Sunday in Indy, winning 5-4 over the Fuel. Utah lost on Sunday at home against Tulsa, 3-2.

Wichita moved alone into fourth place with 69 points. Utah remains in seventh place with 45 points.

In the season-series, Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 13 points (5h, 8a) against the Grizzlies. Joe Carroll is second with 11 points (7g, 4a). Derek Daschke and Neil Shea leads Utah with seven points (2g, 5a) against the Thunder.

Special teams have played a key factor through the first seven games between the two teams. Wichita is 6-for-19 on the power play, operating at 31.6% against Utah. At INTRUST Bank Arena, the Thunder are 3-for-8, good for 37.5%. The Grizzlies have gone 7-for-18 against Wichita, good for a 38.9% clip on the man advantage against the Thunder.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has started 10-straight games...Jay Dickman is tied for fourth with 26 goals, tied for third with 11 power play goals and tied for third with 23 power play points...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.78)...Wichita is 20-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 22-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-6-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 11-7-6-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 3-0-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal...

UTAH NOTES - Briley Wood has points in four-straight and a goal in three of his last four...Since the beginning of February, Reed Lebster leads Utah with 19 points (9g, 10a)...Mick Messner has appeared in 136 consecutive games with Utah and leads the Grizzlies with 160 shots...Derek Dashcke is fourth among defensemen with 47 points and tied for second with 14 goals...Luke Manning is +9 in his last 18 games...Utah has 22 power play goals in its last 28 games...Utah is 6-0-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal, but 0-5-0 when giving one up...

