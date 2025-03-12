Americans Acquire Big Power Forward from Rapid City

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Tyler Burnie with the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Forward Tyler Burnie with the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, announced a trade today sending forward Patrick Polino to the Rapid City Rush for forward Tyler Burnie.

Tyler Burnie is a 6-foot-5, and 205-pound forward who had 13 points in 51 games this season for the Rush. One of his five goals this season came against the Americans on November 30th.

Patrick Polino, acquired from Adirondack in late December, played in 29 games for the Americans and had 2 goals and 12 assists for 14 points.

"We thank Patrick Polino for his contribution to the organization on and off the ice since his arrival in Texas", said Americans Head Coach and GM Brett Ferguson. "Tyler Burnie is a big, strong left winger who will add size and depth to our forward group. Coming off a 15 - goal and more than a point per game season as a Senior in U-Sports, we look for him to continue to develop his game at the pro level and is a nice addition moving forward."

The Americans return to action this Sunday afternoon at 2: 1 0 PM for Pucks-N-Paws Day in North Texas. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

