ECHL Transactions - March 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 12, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Mark Cheremeta, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

delete Patrick Polino, F traded to Rapid City

Bloomington:

add Eddie Matsushima, F returned from loan by San Diego

add Shane Ott, F signed contract

delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

delete Shane Ott, F placed on reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D suspended by Bloomington

Florida:

add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

delete Kurtis Henry, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Sam Coatta, F acquired from Bloomington 3/10

add Jack Brackett, F signed contract

add Conner Hutchison, D activated from reserve

add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve

delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

delete Bryce Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

delete Colton Incze, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Ben Freeman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Dominic Basse, G signed contract

add Christophe Fillion, F signed contract

add Brendan Hoffman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Foss, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brian Wilson, G placed on reserve

delete Christophe Fillion, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Luke Mobley, F signed contract

Kansas City:

add Alex Aslanidis, G signed contract

add C.J. Hayes, F claimed off waivers from Toledo 3/11

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

delete Tyler Burnie, F traded to Allen

Savannah:

add Cameron Buhl, F activated from reserve

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D signed contract

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

add Ben Hawerchuk F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve

delete Jamie Engelbert, F loaned to Manitoba

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Cole Gallant, F acquired from Utah (a.m.) 3/10

add Josh Nodler, F activated from reserve

delete Cole Gallant, F placed on reserve

delete Jan Bednar, G recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

add Jonahan Yantsis, F activated from reserve

delete Liam Peyton, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Luke Lush, G activated from reserve

add Reid Petryk, F activated from reserve

delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G placed on reserve

delete Josh Nelson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Tyson Upper, F activated from reserve

delete Reed Stark, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add James White, F activated from reserve

add Aidan Sutter, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

delete Mats Lindgren, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Luke Grainger, F activated from 14-day injured

add Caleb Huffman, D activated from reserve

delete Carter Randklev, F placed on reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve

delete Nolan Burke, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Alec Cicero, F signed contract

add Pito Walton, D acquired from Idaho 3/11

delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

delete Alec Cicero, F placed on reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Johnson, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

