ECHL Transactions - March 12
March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 12, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Mark Cheremeta, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
delete Patrick Polino, F traded to Rapid City
Bloomington:
add Eddie Matsushima, F returned from loan by San Diego
add Shane Ott, F signed contract
delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve
delete Shane Ott, F placed on reserve
delete Jacob Flynn, D suspended by Bloomington
Florida:
add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve
delete Kurtis Henry, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Sam Coatta, F acquired from Bloomington 3/10
add Jack Brackett, F signed contract
add Conner Hutchison, D activated from reserve
add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve
delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve
delete Bryce Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
delete Colton Incze, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Ben Freeman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Dominic Basse, G signed contract
add Christophe Fillion, F signed contract
add Brendan Hoffman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Foss, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Brian Wilson, G placed on reserve
delete Christophe Fillion, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Luke Mobley, F signed contract
Kansas City:
add Alex Aslanidis, G signed contract
add C.J. Hayes, F claimed off waivers from Toledo 3/11
add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Rapid City:
delete Tyler Burnie, F traded to Allen
Savannah:
add Cameron Buhl, F activated from reserve
add Mackenzie Dwyer, D signed contract
delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve
add Ben Hawerchuk F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve
delete Jamie Engelbert, F loaned to Manitoba
delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve
delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Cole Gallant, F acquired from Utah (a.m.) 3/10
add Josh Nodler, F activated from reserve
delete Cole Gallant, F placed on reserve
delete Jan Bednar, G recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
add Jonahan Yantsis, F activated from reserve
delete Liam Peyton, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Luke Lush, G activated from reserve
add Reid Petryk, F activated from reserve
delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G placed on reserve
delete Josh Nelson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Utah:
add Tyson Upper, F activated from reserve
delete Reed Stark, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add James White, F activated from reserve
add Aidan Sutter, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve
delete Mats Lindgren, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Luke Grainger, F activated from 14-day injured
add Caleb Huffman, D activated from reserve
delete Carter Randklev, F placed on reserve
delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve
delete Nolan Burke, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Joe Carroll, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
add Alec Cicero, F signed contract
add Pito Walton, D acquired from Idaho 3/11
delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve
delete Alec Cicero, F placed on reserve
delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kolby Johnson, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
