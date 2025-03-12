Jones and Mastrodonato Each Score a Goal in Utah's 5-2 Loss at Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Keaton Mastrodonato and Cooper Jones in a 5-2 road loss to the Wichita Thunder on a Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita's Kobe Walker scored his 24th goal of the season 5:18 into the contest. Peter Bates picked up his league leading 44th assist of the campaign. Utah tied it up on a 4 on 4 goal scored by Keaton Mastrodonato 14:33 in. Griffin Ness collected an assist in his Utah debut and Garrett Pyke earned his 8th assists in 7 games. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Wichita took a 2-1 lead on a Declan Smith power play goal 4:40 in. Utah tied it up on Cooper Jones fifth of the season 5:54 in with Luke Manning and Briley Wood getting the assists. Wood extended his point streak to 5 straight games. Wichita scored the eventual game winner 10:09 into the second period on a Jake Wahlin shorthanded goal.

TJ Lloyd gave the Thunder some insurance with a goal 16:34 into the third perio to make it a 4-2 game. Jay Dickman scored an empty net goal exactly 18 minutes in to complete the scoring.

Utah outshot Wichita 41 to 31. The Grizz were 0 for 4 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 5.

Derek Daschke, Luke Manning and Briley Wood each had 5 shots to lead the Utah attack. Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch saved 39 of 41 in the win as his record goes to 12-4-3-1 on the season. Utah's Vinny Duplessis stopped 27 of 31.

The Grizzlies six game road trip continues on Friday night at Wichita. Face-off is at 6:05 pm mountain time.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

3 stars

1. Trevor Gorsuch (Wichita) - 39 of 41 saves.

2. Declan Smith (Wichita) - 1 goal, 5 shots.

3. Jake Wahlin (Wichita) - 1 goal, +2, 1 shot.

