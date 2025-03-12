Stingrays Defeat Greenville for Fifth Straight Win

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays earned their fifth consecutive victory in a 5-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night. Ben Hawerchuk, Tyler Weiss, Romain Rodzinski, Ryan Hofer, and Jayden Lee scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 27 of 29 shots.

The Stingrays drew first blood when Hawerchuk buried his fourth goal of the season on a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Greenville goaltender Kolby Hay and found the top right corner.

Greenville evened the score early in the second period. Sam Coatta sliced into the zone and fired a shot over Eisele's glove to make it 1-1. Weiss put South Carolina back in front when he stole the puck in the high slot and wristed in his 16th goal of the season. Rodzinski made it 3-1 with a shot from the blue line that sailed through traffic and beat Hay for Rodzinski's third goal in his last five games. Hofer extended the South Carolina lead to 4-1 when he stole the puck down in the corner and buried a highlight reel between-the-legs goal.

Jacob Ingham stepped in to replace Hay in net for Greenville after the Stingrays took a 4-1 lead. Greeneville cut into the Stingray lead when Jack Brackett brought the puck up the left wing and wristed one past the glove of Eisele for his first professional goal in his first professional game to make it 4-2.

Greenville pulled their goalie with three minutes remaining in the game, but Lee iced the game with an empty net tally with 1:11 remaining to secure South Carolina's 40th win of the season.

South Carolina is back in action on Friday night, as they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena at 7:30 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.