ECHL Announces Suspensions

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced the following suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #798, Iowa at Bloomington, on March 7.

Iowa's Nico Blachman has been suspended for seven additional games as the result of his match penalty for fighting and game misconduct for leaving the player's bench to join an altercation at 20:00 of the first period.

Blachman missed Iowa's game at Bloomington on March 8 and will miss games at Rapid City (March 13, March 14 and March 15), vs. Fort Wayne (March 21, March 22 and March 23) and vs. Wichita (March 30).

Bloomington's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for four additional games as the result of his game misconduct for leaving the player's bench to join an altercation at 20:00 of the first period.

Robidoux missed Bloomington's game vs. Iowa on March 8 and will miss games vs. Tulsa (March 14, March 15 and March 16) and vs. Kalamazoo (March 21).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.