Railers Sign Forward Alec Cicero to ECHL Contract

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Alec Cicero has been signed to an ECHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Cicero, 24, comes to Worcester following the conclusion of his five-year collegiate career. In his graduate season at Canisius College, the 5'10", 181lb forward skated in 34 games for the Golden Griffins, picking up 17 points (8G, 9A) and 33 penalty minutes. Cicero played at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester for four years from 2020-2024. In 130 games for the Crusaders, Cicero tallied 48 points (20G, 28A) and 92 penalty minutes.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the Williamsville, NY native got into 103 games across two seasons for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2018-20. Across his time in junior hockey, Cicero had 94 points (45G, 49A) along with 165 penalty minutes.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.