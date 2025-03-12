Rush Acquires Patrick Polino from Allen in Exchange for Tyler Burnie

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has acquired forward Patrick Polino from the Allen Americans in exchange for forward Tyler Burnie.

Polino, 29, is in his fifth professional season and fourth in the ECHL. He spent three years- including two in which he played all 72 regular-season games- with the Cincinnati Cyclones to begin his career. Polino has split time this season between the Adirondack Thunder and the Allen Americans. He faced the Rush five times as a member of Allen.

The native of Buffalo, N.Y. has totaled 59 goals and 160 points in 225 ECHL games played. Including American Hockey League experience, Polino comes to the Rush with 261 professional games under his belt.

Polino competed for four years in the USHL, then played collegiately at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York before turning pro.

Burnie, 26, signed with Rapid City out of Brock University in Ontario over the summer. He played 51 games with the Rush, scoring five goals and 13 points so far in his rookie season.

