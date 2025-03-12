Offense Snakebitten in 2-0 Defeat

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier

WHEELING, WV- Taylor Gauthier has done everything humanly possible to help get his team into the win column over the course of the last two weeks. Unfortunately, the Wheeling Nailers offense has hit a bump in the road. On Wednesday morning, Wheeling was blanked for the third time in the last four games, as Luke Cavallin of the Trois-Rivières Lions was perfect on 25 shots in a 2-0 final score.

The Lions were only able to solve the Nailers netminder once, and that came on a breakaway at the 6:21 mark of the first period. Nicolas Guay sent Logan Nijhoff in alone, and Nijhoff faked to his backhand, which allowed him to sweep a shot through Gauthier's legs.

Wheeling got another great performance from its penalty kill in the late stages of the first and early portion of the second. The middle frame was extremely defensive, as only 12 combined shots were recorded, and the score stayed 1-0. The Nailers had their biggest period in terms of pressure in the third, as they outshot Trois-Rivières, 12-7. However, a tying goal wasn't in the cards, and Justin Ducharme scored a power play empty netter to put the finishing touches on the 2-0 Lions triumph.

Luke Cavallin collected his third shutout of the season for Trois-Rivières, as he denied all 25 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier made 22 saves on 23 shots for Wheeling, and has now stopped 113 of the 117 shots sent his way in his last four starts.

