Luke Cavallin Saves the Day

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Although the visitors were dominant in the shots on goal category in the first period (14 to 5), it was the Lions who got on the scoreboard with goals coming from Isaac Dufort and a shorthanded marker from Tyler Hylland to give Trois-Rivières a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The Railers continued to pepper Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin in the second period (15 shots to 9) and Cavallin eventually relinquished a shorthanded goal by Tyler Kobryn at 15:42. The Lions were held scoreless in the period, so the teams headed into the second intermission with the Lions ahead 2-1.

Cavallin stood on his head in the third period, a brick wall against anything and everything the Railers could muster. The Lions' Anthony Beauregard then sealed the deal with an empty net goal with just over a minute remaining in the third period.

Next up for the Lions is a trip to Wheeling, West Virginia for a rare morning game against the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Nailers on Wednesday. Puck drop will be at 10:45 a.m.

1st star: Luke Cavallin, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Tyler Hylland, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Jordan Kaplan, Worcester Railers

