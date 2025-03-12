Lions Now Atop ECHL Overall Standings

March 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling, West Virginia - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières posted a 2-0 shutout win against the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers in a rare mid-morning game.

The Lions were firing on all cylinders right from the get-go, even with the long trip to Wheeling and the 10:45 a.m. puck drop to contend with. Trois-Rivières' Logan Nijhoff got the Lions on the scoreboard at 6:21 of the first period and Nicolas Guay's assist on the goal was his 100th career ECHL point. At the other end of the ice, Lions' netminder Luke Cavallin stopped all eight shots he faced.

The second period was a scoreless affair, and although both teams have excellent power play units, neither was able to capitalize on the sole man advantage opportunity each team had.

The Lions' Cavallin, who had faced 13 shots in total in the first 40 minutes of play, was peppered with 12 Nailer shots in the third period but pushed them all aside to register his third shutout of the season. Trois-Rivières' Justin Ducharme scored the insurance marker into an empty net with just over a minute remaining.

The Lions now head to Reading, Pennsylvania where they'll play two games against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Royals on Friday and Saturday night.

