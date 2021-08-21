Walk-Off Homer Spoils Tides Solid Pitching in Loss

The Norfolk Tides lost a heartbreaker at Charlotte Saturday, losing, 7-5, on a walk-off home run. It was the third time this series the Tides lost on a walk off and the second time it was a home run.

Norfolk got on the board first in the first inning. Ryan McKenna walked and stole second to lead off and Adley Rutschman got him to third on a single. McKenna scored on a sacrifice fly by Jahmai Jones to score the first run. Tyler Nevin doubled to put runners on second and third base, in which Rutschman scored on a wild pitch. Tides led, 2-0, early.

No one else scored on the either team's starting pitcher. Alex Wells was great, throwing five scoreless innings and retired 15-of-16 batters he faced. He struck out three while walking none and allowed one hit. He threw 58 pitches, 43 for strikes.

McKenna added a run for Norfolk in the top of the sixth inning. He hit a solo home run, his third in the last two games and the fourth this road trip. The Tides were up, 3-0, in the sixth.

Hunter Harvey replaced Wells and threw a scoreless sixth inning. Harvey gave up a single to Yasmani Grandal before being relieved by Adam Plutko, who made his first appearance with the Tides. The first batter he faced was Yermin Mercedes, who blasted a two-run homer. With two outs, Plutko allowed a double to Blake Rutherford and then a two-run homer to Romy Gonzalez to give Charlotte the, 4-3, lead.

The Tides regained the lead in the top of the eighth. Mason McCoy led off with a walk, stole second, reached third base on an error, then scored on a wild pitch. McKenna reached third later in the inning and also scored on a wild pitch, giving Norfolk the 5-4 lead.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, Felix Bautista came in to close the game. Unfortunately his day didn't go as planned, giving up two base runners and then a walk-off homer to Gonzalez to give Charlotte the, 7-5, win.

Tomorrow, the Tides and Knights will play their series finale. RHP Kyle Bradish (3-3, 4.34) will start for Norfolk and will face RHP Alex McRae (2-5, 5.11). First pitch at 5:05 p.m.

