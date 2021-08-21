Norfolk Holds off Charlotte, Earning Second Straight Win

The Norfolk Tides beat the Charlotte Knights, 4-1, Friday night at Truist Field. The Tides carried a shutout into the eighth inning, while having 11 hits and two home runs from Ryan McKenna bolster their offense.

Right off the bat, Norfolk scored a couple runs to take the lead. Adley Rutschman and Jahmai Jones singled with one out. Rutschman scored with two outs when Kelvin Gutierrez squeezed one through the infield, advancing Jones to third. Jones then scored on a wild pitch, giving the Tides a, 2-0, lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, McKenna hit his first home run of the night to give the Tides a, 3-0, lead. Norfolk starter Cody Sedlock pitched through the bottom of the fifth inning without allowing a run. He allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out six batters, which was enough to earn the 2016 first rounder a win in his Triple-A debut.

Entering in relief for the Tides was Blaine Knight, and it turned out he would be the only relief pitcher for the Tides, lasting the remaining four innings and picked up his first save in Triple-A. He allowed two runners to reach in the sixth and seventh innings but got out of both jams. The shutout was broken up in the eighth inning when Blake Rutherford hit a home run. He went 3-for-4 in the game overall.

McKenna hit his second home run in the top half of the ninth to extend Norfolk's lead back to three runs. Knight stayed in to close out the Knights one-two-three to seal the 4-1 victory.

With first pitch at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow, LHP Alex Wells (6-3, 3.78) will start for Norfolk. Charlotte will throw RHP Jimmy Lambert (3-3, 5.18) to oppose Wells.

