Connor Seabold Spins Gem as Worcester Blanks Scranton/W-B

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA. - After thirteen games in eleven days, the extended homestand has ended on a high note with a 2-0 WooSox victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (55-37). Riding a dominant performance from starter Connor Seabold (1-3), Worcester (49-46) silenced the RailRiders offense and took home the win in front of 7,432 fans at Polar Park.

Seabold had turned in a few strong performances up to this point, but was still searching for his first victory. That changed on Saturday. The 25 year-old righty tossed a gem, going seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, all while striking out nine. After walking Socrates Brito in the second inning, Seabold retired 14 straight batters, maintaining a no-hitter until a one-out single in the seventh inning.

Second baseman Jack Lopez provided all the offense the WooSox would need. With two outs in the fifth inning, a pair of walks by Tate Matheny and Danny Santana sent Lopez to the plate in a 0-0 ballgame. The Olympian and silver-medalist lined a double to the right-center gap, scoring both baserunners and putting Worcester up 2-0, where the score would remain.

The RailRiders finally broke into the hit column in the seventh inning with a single by Donny Sands, who had the RailRiders' only hit all game. The rally was short lived, however. The ensuing batter grounded into a 5-4-3 double play, ending the inning and preserving the shutout for Connor Seabold. The Polar Park faithful provided Seabold a well-deserved ovation after his no-hit bid ended.

John Schreiber took over for Seabold in the eighth inning and did not miss a beat. He retired all six of the batters he saw in order, fanning two and closing the door with a perfect two-inning save.

For Worcester, Danny Santana (left groin strain) began his rehab assignment, leading off at D.H. In three at-bats, Santana drew two walks, logged a double, a stolen base, and scored a run until Johan Mieses relieved him in the seventh inning.

Sunday's game has been cancelled due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Henri that is expected to impact Central Massachusetts all day Sunday. Sunday's game was to be the final meeting of the season between the WooSox and the RailRiders, so it will not be made-up. The WooSox will resume action this Tuesday, August 24 at 7:05 p.m. visiting the Buffalo Bisons, for their first series at Buffalo's home stadium following the Blue Jays' move back to Toronto. This begins a two-week road trip through September 5th to Buffalo and Rochester. Radio coverage starts live at 6:45 on The Pike, 100.1 FM. Raynel Espinal will start for Worcester, while Buffalo's starter has yet to be named. The WooSox return to Polar Park against Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, September 7 at 6:35 p.m.

